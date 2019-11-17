APC holds national caucus, NEC meetings this week

ADVERTISEMENT

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have bowed to the threats by APC governors to convene the party’s national caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings.

The national leadership of the APC is to hold separate meetings of its national caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) this week, Daily Trust on Sunday learnt yesterday.

Reliable party sources said while the national caucus would hold at the Presidential Villa on the night of Thursday, November 21, the NEC would meet on Friday, November 22 in the morning at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

When contacted yesterday, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who confirmed the development, however, did not speak on the agenda of the meetings.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who returned to the country on Friday night, is expected to be part of the meetings.

Last Wednesday, the APC governors asked Oshiomhole to either resign or convene a meeting of NEC to resolve all challenges.

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that critical matters would be sorted out at the national caucus meeting to be presided over by the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and attended by the leadership of National Assembly, including the Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The issues discussed at caucus, sources said, would be ratified at the NEC meeting expected to be brief because of the Jum’aat prayers on Friday.

Part of the issues expected to be ironed out is the need to fill the existing vacant positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) and the ongoing political battle between the party’s national chairman, Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State ahead of the 2020 gubernatorial poll in the state.

The outcome of the governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states is another matter expected to be reviewed together with the state of the party in various states.

The governors, under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), said in the current circumstance, nothing short of a NEC or national caucus meeting of the party could resolve all increasing organisational challenges as a party.

The position was contained in a statement issued by the NGF Director General, Salihu Mohammed Lukman.

The governors said the party’s national leaders must rise to the challenge facing the APC as a party and take all necessary measures to convene superior organ meetings to begin to resolve all challenges, stressing that “the current public disgrace must end.”

They expressed concern over the current feud between Oshiomhole and Obaseki and the disqualification of its deputy governorship candidate in Bayelsa State.

The governors, who said the efforts should have been made towards vacating the court order disqualifying its candidate, warned against the repeat of its misfortunes in Adamawa, Zamfara, Rivers and Bauchi in Bayelsa, Anambra, Edo and Ondo states with the current development.

They expressed belief that the vacant positions in the NWC should have been filled.

In Edo, factions loyal to Oshiomhole and Obaseki had suspended the two leaders after passing votes of no confidence on them at separate press conferences.

