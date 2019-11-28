APC holds emergency zonal meeting today over Oshiomhole/Obaseki feud

ADVERTISEMENT

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South South geopolitical zone, has called for its zonal caucus meeting following the lingering power tussle between the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

National Vice Chairman (South South), Hilliard Eta, who disclosed this in a public notice he personally signed, stated that the meeting was scheduled for today in Abuja.

Though, the agenda of the meeting was not stated, it was gathered that it was convened to reconcile the two warring groups in the Edo State chapter of the party.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting may have been convened after Obaseki rejected the reconciliation committee headed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. The committee was set up by the National Working Committee (NWC).

The public notice noted that the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege; Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki; Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon and Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva will be in attendance.

Others include: Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Niger-Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Minister of State, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Jerry Agba; Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Barr. Festus Keyamo, among other leaders from the zone.

