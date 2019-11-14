APC has no governorship candidate in Bayelsa – Court

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State has voided the direct primary conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that produced Chief David Lyon as the governorship candidate of the party.

Justice Jane Inyang of the Federal High Court also declared that APC has no candidate going to Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa state.

A former Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who was an aspirant during the primary had dragged the party to court over alleged irregularities during a direct primary conducted by the party on September 4, 2019.

