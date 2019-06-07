APC hails Danjuma Goje

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded Senator Danjuma Goje’s decision to withdraw from the 9th Senate presidency contest in support of the party’s preferred, candidate, Senator Ahmad Lawan. The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, hailed what he called “the fatherly role played by President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring compliance with party decisions and directives.”

Issa-Onilu said Goje had demonstrated himself as a reliable, committed party leader, good role model and elder statesman.

“We believe that Goje’s selfless actions typify APC’s progressive ideals and should be emulated by all party members to ensure unity, strength and supremacy of our great party. There is no doubt that the majority APC caucus is going into the incoming 9th National Assembly as a united house,” he said.

