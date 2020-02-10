APC, group laud Ajimobi’s nomination as dep. national chair

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of the APC in Oyo State Chief Akin Oke and the national leader of the Nigerian Progressive Youth Coalition (NPYC), Bolaji Afiz Repete, yesterday commended the leadership of the APC for nominating former governor Abiola Ajimobi as the vice national chairman of the party (South).

They described the nomination as a step in the right direction of unifying the party.

The Oyo APC and the group leader in separate statements signed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, stated that Ajimobi’s consideration was the right tonic the party needed in positioning itself for future elections.

The APC chairman said the party leadership in the state was fully in support of Ajimobi’s nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Repete, in his statement, flayed those masquerading as party members and allegedly kicking against Ajimobi’s nomination.

Describing them as detractors and enemies of progress, he stressed that they left the party before the last elections and therefore had no say whatsoever in its affairs.

Repete, who is the APC deputy national youth leader, also cited Ajimobi’s achievements in transforming Oyo State for the better in his eight-year rule, saying they were a testament to his credentials.

He appealed to the aggrieved members of the party in the state to shelve their grievances and eschew bitterness, adding that the doors were open for willing members who wished to come back with genuine interest of developing the party in the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App