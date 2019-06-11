  1. Home
  APC group calls for direct primary in Kogi
APC group calls for direct primary in Kogi

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date

A support group of the governing APC in Kogi State, yesterday, held a peaceful protest in Lokoja urging the national leadership of the party to adopt direct primary option for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Leader of the group, Abubakar Tanko, said the call for direct primary was to afford all members of the party the opportunity to choose a candidate that will work for the overall interest and well-being of the masses.

He lamented that people of the state especially civil servants and pensioners had experienced untold hardships under the present administration of Gov. Yahaya Bello due to alleged non-payment of salaries and pensions for many months.

“We know President Buhari to be a man of integrity and Oshiomhole a man of his words, who shares in people’s sorrow,” he said.

