APC gov’ship aspirant files suit against Lyon

One of the governorship aspirants in the just concluded governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Preye Aganaba, has dragged the party and its candidate, Chief David Lyon, to the Federal High Court.

A copy of the court proceeding showed that the case came up on Wednesday for mentioning at the Federal High Court 4, Abuja presided over by Justice I. E. Ekwo.

Granting a motion ex parte sought by Aganaba, Ekwo ordered substituted service of all the processes in the suit on David Lyon and his running mate, Biobaekuma Degi.

The judge ordered that the substituted service include pasting the originating process or other processes on the wall or any part of the national headquarters of the APC.

Ekwo also described the mode of service he issued against the APC candidate and his running mate as sufficient, but the court turned down one of the prayers by the plaintiff asking the court to abridge the time the defendants may enter appearance, file and serve their respective defence process to 14 days.

The aspirant also urged the court to make a declaration that the primaries scheduled for September 4 across the 105 wards in the eight local government areas of the state should not take place.

