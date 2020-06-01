APC govs, Oshiomhole in crucial meeting over Obaseki

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently holding a closed-door meeting with their National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The meeting is not unconnected with the feud between Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and the National Chairman over the ticket of the party ahead of the next gubernatorial election in the state

Governors sighted by our correspondent at the National Executive Committee meeting hall include: governors of Kebbi , Atiku Bagudu; Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo -Olu; Plateau, Simon Lalong; Kano, Umar Ganduje; Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and Gombe, Muhammed Inuwa.

Obaseki was absent at the meeting.

Some of the APC governors had already thrown their weight behind Governor Godwin Obaseki ahead of the party’s governorship primary election.

Obaseki and his predecessor, Oshiomhole have been at loggerheads over the governor’s second term bid and other issues.

The feud between the duo has polarised the party in Edo State.

Last Tuesday, the faction loyal to Oshiomhole endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as its consensus candidate for the June 22 governorship primary election of the party.

Governor Obaseki had earlier today held a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential villa.

