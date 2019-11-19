APC governors to meet in Jos on policy synergy

ADVERTISEMENT

The third Federal Government – Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) parley on policy synergy is scheduled to hold on Monday, November 25, 2019 in Jos, Plateau state.

The parley, themed: “Strengthening Public Service Delivery”, is to facilitate the development of a commonly shared service delivery framework for local governments, effective oversight from States and synergy with the Federal governments that would reposition the local governments for excellent public service delivery to achieve the fundamental goals of local governance.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Director-General of the PGF, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, said President Muhammadu Buhari will be the Special Guest of Honour.

It added that participants expected at the parley include 19 governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Principal Officers of National Assembly and APC Legislators, Ministers of Internal Affairs, Transport, Education, Humanitarian Affairs and Minister of State for Health.

The statement read: “Other participants are EFCC Chairman; Director, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit; Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC); Executive Secretary, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) and many other government functionaries invited from the 19 APC controlled states.

“The parley will focus on five key areas: internal security, education, transport, health and social investment.

“Accordingly, the Ministers of Internal Affairs, Transport, Education, State for Health and Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management will make presentations at the parley.

“Some agencies under the above ministries like Primary Health Care Development Agency, Universal Basic Education Commission, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will join the ministers to highlight priority issues to be considered as components of the commonly shared service delivery framework for local governments in all APC states.

“At the end of the FG – PGF parley, some understanding will emerge on required actions needed to institute commonly shared service delivery framework for local governments, which will influence programmatic relations between FG and APC states in the area of strengthening local governance.

“Some new initiatives that APC states can act upon towards instituting new efficient management models would also emerge for Forum’s further consideration and approval.”

