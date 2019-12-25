APC governors rate Ganduje best governor in developmental projects

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressive Congress (APC)’s Progressive Governors’ Forum has rated Kano state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as best governor in terms of initiating and executing developmental projects.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, said the governor topped the list of the forum’s assessment for three consecutive months of September, October and November.

Anwar said, a letter dated October 7, 2019 and signed by the Director General of the Forum, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, indicated that there was an “all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the APC-led states with Kano recording the most initiatives for this Month (September) with Eighteen (18) strides, spreading across empowerment, healthcare, education, security, transportation, welfare, power, agriculture, justice and sensitisation.”

The letter revealled that Yobe followed with 14 strides, Borno 13, while Edo, Gombe, Kaduna, Lagos and Ogun states were with 12 each.

Ekiti, according to the letter, recorded 11, Nassarawa with 9, Katsina and Kebbi states with 7 each, Kwara and O sun with 6 each. Niger state followed with 5, Ondo with 4 and finally Kogi and Plateau states with 3 strides each.

He said some of the reasons given for Kano’s emergence across the mentioned areas were that; “the state trains 60 youth on maintenance of high duty and articulated vehicles, distribution of 8 million mosquito nets to residents, governor Ganduje’s unrelenting commitment in attaining universal health coverage.

“Others are the all-important Summit on education, the commendation from the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on the state free and compulsory primary and secondary schools education. The Forum also identified as a reason, the N2.4bn spent by Kano state government on 1,180 primary and secondary schools, as part of the free education policy.

“How Kano/France Scholarship scheme improves lecturers’ performance where over 40 lecturers from the state-owned tertiary institutions were sent to France for their Master Degrees. Some have been absorbed for their PhDs. Kano spent over N600m on Joint Tuition Free Post Graduate scholarship programme.”

Other projects that were used for the rating are; Kano Hydro Electricity Power Project and setting up of Tax Tribunal to resolve disputes associated with taxation.

