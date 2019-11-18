APC governors congratulate Bello, Lyon

ADVERTISEMENT

The governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state and Bayelsa state Governor-elect, David Lyon, on their victories at last Saturday’s governorship polls.

The governors, in two separate letters addressed to the duo by the Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, rejoiced with party members over the victories and expressed readiness to work with them in order to achieve rapid development and governance reforms in their states.

The letter addressed to Kogi governor read: “I have the pleasure to congratulate you on your second term victory at the gubernatorial election in Kogi State. It is indeed a testament to your faith that once more providence has bestowed you this historic victory as the winner of the November 16, 2019 election. We rejoice with you and members of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi state.

“We at PGF Secretariat are committed to continue working closely with you and your team as you take your state to the next level through rapid development and governance reforms in the state.

“Please, be rest assured that you will always find good ally in us towards the actualisation of your development agenda for the good people of Kogi state.”

The letter, addressed to Lyon, which promised to update him with the briefings on the PGF, also read: “I have the pleasure to congratulate you on your victory at the gubernatorial election in Bayelsa state.

“It is indeed a testament to your faith that providence has bestowed you this historic victory as the winner of the November 16, 2019 election. We rejoice with you and members of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa state.

“We at Progressive Forum Secretariat welcome you into the fold of the Forum. We look forward to working closely with you and your team as you bring about rapid development and governance reforms in the state.

“As you prepare to assume leadership of Bayelsa state as the Governor on February 2020, we will be sending briefings to provide all the needed background information about the Forum.

“Please be rest assured that you will find good ally in us towards the actualisation of your development agenda for the good people of Bayelsa state.”

