KogiDecides: APC forcing INEC, NYSC officials to sign pre-filled result sheets in Kogi — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is threatening and forcing presiding officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, including NYSC members to endorse prefilled results sheets in favour of the APC, in some local government areas in Kogi state

The party in a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said this took place in Okene and Okehi Local Government Areas in Kogi Central Senatorial zone, where “the governor and the APC are desperate to allocate fictitious votes and fabricate results in their favour.”

The PDP urged INEC not to accept any results coming from the Okene and Okehi local government areas as they have already been allegedly compromised.

“Moreover, the PDP and other stakeholders in this election will never accept manipulated results coming from the two local government areas.

“The party also calls on security agencies to immediately detail a reinforced team to Okene and Okehi to save the lives of the presiding officers and the NYSC members from the APC and agents of Yahaya Bello.

“INEC and security officials must take immediate steps to arrest the situation as the development is already causing tension and could lead to the electorate having no option than to resort to self-help to defend their democratic rights.

“The PDP also urges INEC to note that the APC is manipulating the electoral process, causing deliberate delays and swapping of election materials, all in a bid to cause confusion in the process.

“For instance, in Kabba/Bunu Okekoko Ward Unit 9, the baby units have been reduced from two to one, a situation that will lead to disenfranchising of voters to reduce votes belonging to the PDP.

“Also the serial number on the ballot papers brought to the area is different from numbers on ballot papers released in Abuja for the area.

“Such swapping of ballot papers is a deliberate ploy to cause confusion and derail the electoral process in PDP stronghold. The PDP therefore urges INEC to immediately correct all the anomalies as every genuine vote cast must be made to count in this election,” the PDP said.

