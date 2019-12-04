APC extols late Rep Ja’afaru Iliyasu virtues

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extolled the virtues of late member of the House of Representatives representing Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State, Ja’afaru Iliyasu.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a release issued yesterday, said the party received the news of Hon. Iliyasu’s demise on Monday with “shock and great sadness”.

Issa-Onilu said colleagues, associates and many others who came across Hon. Iliyasu described him as a gentleman and resourceful federal lawmaker who put national interest over any other interests.

