APC extols late Rep Ja’afaru Iliyasu virtues

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extolled the virtues of late member of the House of Representatives representing Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State, Ja’afaru Iliyasu.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a release issued yesterday, said the party received the news of Hon. Iliyasu’s demise on Monday with “shock and great sadness”.

Issa-Onilu said colleagues, associates and many others who came across Hon. Iliyasu described him as a gentleman and resourceful federal lawmaker who put national interest over any other interests.

