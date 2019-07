APC expels National Vice Chairman who asked Oshiomhole to resign

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has expelled the Party’s National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir, who asked the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to toe the path of honour and step aside.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said Abdulkadir over anti-party activities.

The statement reads:

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin Gari “A” Ward, Sokoto North Local Government, and the Party’s Sokoto State Executive Committee on the Party’s National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir over anti-party activities.

“The party organs in Sokoto State have earlier expelled Inuwa Abdulkadir and passed on their recommendation to the NWC for ratification.

“The decision to uphold the actions of the Sokoto APC organs was taken at a meeting of the NWC held at the Party’s National Secretariat on Thursday.

“Abdulkadir failed to utilise the opportunity to defend himself before the disciplinary committee set up by the NWC to look into the various petitions received against certain members of our party.

“Following the suspension of Abdulkadir, the NWC will subsequently forward the decision of the Sokoto State organs to the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for further actions,”.

