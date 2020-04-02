APC: Despite court order, Ajimobi poses as deputy nat’l chair

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m not aware of any order—Former gov

Despite an order by a Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State restraining a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, from parading himself as the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he last week Tuesday presented himself as the holder of the position.

Ajimobi, in a statement issued by his media aide, Bolaji Tunji over the composition of a reconciliatory committee in Oyo State, was addressed as the Deputy National Chairman (South) of APC.

Tunji said in the statement that Ajimobi, who is also a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, said setting up the team was to ensure genuine reconciliation and to reposition the party in the state.

Also, the former governor attended the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the party last week and was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole as the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party.

It could be recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti had earlier warned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, against taking actions that could be subjudice the appointment of Ajimobi as the National Deputy Chairman (South) of the party.

The court said it would be contemptuous for anyone to be appointed into the position by APC National Working Committee (NWC) until the case filed by an aspirant, Mr Michael Akinleye, contesting Ajimobi’s proposed nomination, is determined.

The suit, with registration number FHC/AD/CS/8/2020, was filed against the NWC to halt Ajimobi’s appointment on the premise that the position had been micro-zoned to Ekiti.

In reacting to the development, the SA media to the former governor, Mr Tunji, said his boss was not aware of any court order because he was yet to receive any document from court.

He said, “Ajimobi has not flouted any court order. We are not aware of any court order because we have not been served. Meanwhile, my boss has set up a committee to reconcile the aggrieved members of the party in Oyo State as the leader of the party in the state,” he said.

