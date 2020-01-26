UPDATED: APC defeats PDP in Imo rerun elections

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Marian Onuoha of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of last Saturday’s rerun election in Isiala Mbano/Okigwe/Onuimo Federal Constituency.

In the election largely marred by low turnout of voters, Onuoha of the APC defeated her Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Obinna Onwubariri with 23,690 votes, to 10,010 votes.

In the result releases by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, the number of registered voters were 200,684 while 38,244 were accredited voters

Total number of votes cast in the poll were 135,198; rejected votes were 815, while the total number of Percentage turnout was 19.06%.

“At the end of the poll, APC (Marian Odinaka Onuoha) scored 23,690 votes, PDP (Onwubuariri Obinna Kingsley) scored 10,010 votes, while APGA (Onyeiwu Uchenna Ubah) came 3rd with 263 votes.

“28 number of political parties contested the election. Margin of lead between first and second position is 13,680. At the end, Mrs Marian Odinaka Onuoha of APC was declared elected,” the INEC’s REC said.

In the Njaba state constituency, Hon. Uju Onwudiwe of Action Alliance (AA) won the supplementary election with 6,142 votes, while Hon. Charles Abia of PDP got 5,487 votes, just as the APC garnered a total of 2,662 votes.

In the supplementary election in Orlu/Orsu/Oru East federal constituency, our reporter gathered that thugs disrupted counting in Orlu and tored the result sheets.

