  3. APC crisis: Why we rejected Oshiomhole’s reconciliation committee – APC
APC crisis: Why we rejected Oshiomhole’s reconciliation committee – APC

By Usman A. Bello, Benin Published Date
APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The Publicity Secretary of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Joseph Osagiede, has said the party rejected the reconciliation committee setup by Adams Oshiomhole because most of the members have vested interest in the crisis.

Osagiede, who made the remark on Monday in Benin while taking inventory of his office, said the APC crisis will soon end.

According to him, the party had no confidence in the reconciliatory committee earlier set up to wade into the crisis due to alleged vested interest.

He said: “We have always said that we are willing and ready for reconciliation but you can’t be constituting a reconciliation body when you are an interested party in an issue. That is why we rejected the committee setup by Adams Oshiomhole because most of the members have vested interest in the issues.

“For instance, it was the deputy speaker of the house that presided over that decision they should come and take over Edo house of assembly. Now, he is a member of that committee to reconcile aggrieved members and the National chairman, how can we have confidence in him?

“We expect that a neutral body, for instance, the presidency or Benin Traditional Council, can setup a committee for reconciliation,”

