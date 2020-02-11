APC Crisis: Why I accept to lead reconciliatory committee – Akande

ADVERTISEMENT

A former interim National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande on Tuesday revealed why he accepted the task of reconciling warring party members across the 36 states.

Daily Trust reports that Akande, a former governor of Osun State, was appointed chairman of a 12-man committee by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to resolve crisis rocking the party especially in Edo, the home State of its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee in Abuja, Akande said he first felt “trembled” because he didn’t know the people whom he would work with.

“At first, I felt trembled but when I read the names of my other colleagues in the committee, I became emboldened and felt happy that we are certainly going to do a very good job for the progress of this party,” he said.

The APC chieftain assured the party’s national leadership that his committee would be diligent in the assignment it has been saddled with.

“I feel humbled to be asked to be part of this committee that will resolve the crisis,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Oshiomhole who inaugurated the committee gave terms of reference to the committee which include: identify intra-party squabbles or misunderstanding in all the 36 states; identify those involved with a view to ensuring lasting peace.

He said the committee shall make appropriate recommendations at the end of its exercise.

He was, however, silent on the committee timeline.

