APC crisis: Oyegun offers to help Oshiomhole

A former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has offered to help his successor, Adams Oshiomhole, over the crisis rocking the party.

Chief Odigie-Oyegun disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement signed by his public affairs adviser, Chief Ray Morphy.

The statement partly reads: “Posterity has already given its verdict, Oyegun led the party to resounding victory. Oshiomole should not destroy what others had laboured to build.

“If he needs tutorial on how to run a party, he should ask for it civilly. John Oyegun will be more than happy to help; after all, no man would like to see his son scatter what he had laboured to build.”

Daily Trust reports that the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, had blamed the National Working Committee (NWC) under Chief Odigie-Oyegun’s tenure for the party’s losses in some states, including Zamfara, Rivers and Imo, among others.

