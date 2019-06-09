APC crisis:  Oyegun not responsible for Oshiomhole’s travail, says party chieftain

ADVERTISEMENT

A former publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Erhahon, has called on leaders of the party not to blame the crisis in the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party on its former National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

A statement signed by Erhahon at the weekend in Benin, said blaming the crisis on Chief Oyegun will only complicate matters for the current National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, whom they are trying to defend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is so because the attempt to drag Chief Oyegun out of his post-service quietude into strange controversy has provoked hatred and anger against the NEC and its leadership,”

He said, “Comrade Oshiomhole from Edo North senatorial district and Governor Godwin Obaseki his estranged godson from Edo South are at dagger-drawn, so pitching Oshiomhole against Chief Oyegun who is a foremost leader from Edo South, is counterproductive and unwise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Similarly, the recent call by supporters of Governor Obaseki on Comrade Oshiomhole to resign as National Chairman has only succeeded in demarketing the Governor who has continued to assert that there is no quarrel between him and Comrade Oshiomhole.”

He called on both parties to eschew bitterness, control their temper and utterances as they are doing more harm to the leaders they are desperate to help.

He noted that the end of the crisis will ascertain whether there are responsible and competent leaders in Edo APC or not.

“In all, let us bear in mind that however the raging battle is fought, APC will outlive the tension and acrimony of the moment,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App