APC crisis: Oshiomhole needs to redeem his image – Govs forum DG

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has appealed to National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to redeem his image by freeing himself from those encouraging him to take controversial actions.

Salihu, who made the appeal on Thursday while addressing journalists in Abuja, said he had no regret for advising him to either convene a meeting of APC National Executive Committee (NEC) to address challenges facing the party or resign.

Salihu said the call on Oshiomhole to convene NEC meeting was inspired by his pledge to ensure that all organs of the party meet regularly in the May 10, 2018 declaration speech.

He wondered how President Muhammadu Buhari’s call on governors to help institutionalise the party could be achieved when the leadership did not follow the rules.

Salihu said the APC might lose the coming 2020 poll in Edo State after what he called a celebration of fight during the governorship primary election if NEC meeting was not conveyed to tackle the looming danger.

He said the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Wednesday which should have spoken on the candidacy challenge in Bayelsa was busy endorsing the suspension of State Party Chairman in Edo State.

“I believe till this moment, we share basically the same tradition. If I say I’m worried, he should be worried because this is not Adams everybody has confidence in.

“I can tell you that I have not received any call (from governors) that asked me why I did that. Look, this is the issue, we must be honest. I am talking as a party member. I know the sentiment. Everybody is worried….Is the party giving the right leadership to win elections. I am not a NEC member. But I am a loyal party member. Whatever the party decides, I will obey it.

“We are living with danger of Zamfara being reincarnated in Bayelsa State. Adams should have been in Bayelsa holding meetings with the aggrieved to reconcile them. I’m sure he has not visited any State to reconcile aggrieved party members.

“He should be fair to President Buhari..He has shown that he is not interested in party affairs. It will amount to creating distraction to be having problems.”

The PGF DG still expressed optimism that the APC could win elections again in 2023 after the exit of President Buhari despite the challenges.

