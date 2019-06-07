APC crisis: Oshiomhole gets vote of confidence

ADVERTISEMENT

A group under the umbrella of Change Advocates of Nigeria, (CAN), has passed a vote of confidence on the national chairman of the All Progressives, Adams Oshiomhole.

A statement issued by the group’s national coordinator, Osanieye Ikpomwonba and made available to journalist n in Benin, said Oshiomole is leading the party in the right direction.

“We pass a vote of confidence on the national working committee of the APC led by it national chairman, comrade Adams Oshiomhole and we also challenge them to ensure equity, justice and rewards to every single member of the party for posterity sake”, he said.

According to him, those calling for the resignation of Oshiomhole should desist from it because such moves will distract the party from focusing on how to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

He noted that the call for Oshiomhole’s resignation was unnecessary because such moves will heat up the polity, adding the crisis will also distract the party from focusing attention on providing dividend of democracy to Nigerians for their full support to the APC led federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

