APC crisis: Omo-Agege’s camp positions to replace Giadom as Deputy National Secretary

A new twist emerged this weekend in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a chieftain of the party in Delta State, loyal to the Deputy Senate President, Comrade Nnamdi Ofonye, declared interest to occupy the vacant Deputy National Secretary position.

Ofonye who said the position is zoned to the South-South, appealed to the caucus of the APC in the zone led by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege to support his aspiration.

Addressing journalists in his office in Asaba, he said the position of the Deputy National Secretary had been vacant since 2018 when Chief Victor Giadom resigned to contest election as Deputy Governorship candidate of APC in Rivers State.

Ofonye posited that the party position is for the South South and not micro zoned Rivers State, adding that the subsisting rift searing Rivers State APC might worsen should the position be retained there.

Reacting to the crisis rocking the national leadership of the APC, he described Giadom as a clog in the wheel of progress of the party for declaring himself as the acting national chairman after the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

On the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman, Ofonye said the NWC has endorsed Ntufam Hilliard Eta to stand in as acting National Chairman for Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the Deputy National Chairman (South).

“In the last meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) it was announced that the seat of the deputy national secretary has remained vacant since 2018 as Victor Giadom resigned to contest as the deputy governorship candidate of our party in Rivers State.

“Based on that, they further announced that the South-South should nominate a replacement to fill the vacuum even nature abhors vacuum.

“We all know that the NWC is the highest organ of the party. With that, I am calling on the South-South caucus of APC ably led by the deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, to push that I, Nnamdi Ofonye be accepted to fill that vacant position of deputy national secretary of the party.

“I have the capacity, experience, charisma to assist our national leadership that is determined to end all crises in the party including that of Rivers State within the shortest possible time.

“I am calling on the NWC to immediately announce me as the deputy national secretary, in acting capacity, of APC,” he said.

