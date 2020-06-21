APC crisis: Omo-Agege’s camp indicates interest in Giadom’s Office

ADVERTISEMENT

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Comrade Nnamdi Ofonye, has declared interest to occupy the post of deputy national secretary of the party.

Ofonye, who said the post was zoned to the South-south, appealed to the caucus of the APC in the zone led by the deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, to support his aspiration.

Addressing journalists in his office in Asaba on Saturday, he said the post had been vacant since 2018 when Chief Victor Giadom resigned to contest election as deputy governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers State.

Ofonye posited that the party’s position was for the South-south and not micro zoned to Rivers State, adding that the subsisting rift searing the Rivers State APC might worsen if the position be retained there.

He described Giadom as a clog in the wheel of progress of the party for declaring himself as the acting national chairman after the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

He said the NWC had endorsed Ntufam Hilliard Eta to stand in as acting national chairman for Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the Deputy National Chairman (South).

