APC crisis: Nwosu calls for Buhari’s intervention

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has expressed fears that unless President Muhammadu Buhari intervenes in the crisis rocking the party, it may be heading for the rocks.

Crises had engulfed the party following calls for the resignation of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The crisis was exacerbated after a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) suspended the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Another court in Kano however reversed the suspension.

Speaking to newsmen on the crises in the party, Nwosu said, “It will take the intervention of the President as the leader of the party to restore peace and harmony in the party”, he stated.

Nwosu, noted that President Buhari as the father of the party is the only one that can ensure justice, which will heal all grievances and restore peace and progress, the ideals on which the party was founded.

Nwosu maintained that it is imperative for President Buhari to wade into the crisis because he is respected by all the leaders of the party and as such can amicably resolve the matter.

According to him, “The crisis in our party should not be allowed to continue beyond this, that is why I am appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene as the father of the party and bring the warring factions together and resolve the issues”.

He added, “It is also obvious that it is only the President that can resolve the crisis in the Edo state chapter of the party ahead of the governorship election. Anyone thinking that the party will continue to grow stronger with all these crises is being economical with the truth.

“We need peace in all state chapters of the party to stay strong and deliver on the party’s manifesto, the crisis should not be allowed to distract the President from delivering the Next Level Agenda which he is seriously committed to”, he added.

