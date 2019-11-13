APC Crisis: NWC endorses suspension of Edo party chair

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has ratified the suspension of the Edo State APC Chairman, Anslem Ojezua, by 11 of the 16 members of the State Working Committee (SWC) after reviewing a notification on the matter.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, after the meeting held at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, said the NWC concluded that the process leading to the suspension fulfilled the required conditions.

The NWC said it had decided to constitute a high-power, fact-finding and reconciliation committee of party leaders to meet with all disputing parties to ensure that all issues were addressed and resolved in Edo state.

The party said it upheld the suspension of the Edo state APC Chairman, Ojezua, while awaiting the outcome of the fact-finding and reconciliation committee.

The statement added that the NWC’s objective and cause of action was to address the root causes of the disputations and reconcile all parties to make our great party even stronger.

The statement read: “the NWC of the APC has watched with grave concern the political development within the party ranks in Edo state and is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of events. We note that this is happening in spite of the various steps the party has taken to find an amicable resolution.

“Recall that party leaders such as the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi state, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, and other eminent party leaders, had all tried at various times to ensure that the issues do not escalate.

“Sadly, these interventions have not yielded the desirable results.

“However, the immediate concern of the NWC is how to ensure that unity returns to the ranks of the party in Edo state.”

