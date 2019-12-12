APC crisis:  Group warns Oshiomhole to steer clear of Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

Group under the umbrella of Edo Youth Vanguard (EYV) in Edo state has warned the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole to steer clear of Edo State following what it described as illegally planned APC rally scheduled for Friday in the state.

The group also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Oshiomhole to order over his support for a rally that has the potential of creating crises and breach of peace in the state.

According to them, a faction of the party in the state which has the backing of Oshiomhole had fixed Friday for a rally to receive defectors without the knowledge of the State Governor Godwin Obaseki and the party’s state chairman, Mr Anselm Ojezua.

A statement signed by its president, Nosakhare Oseghale and Secretary General, Edward Ikhide, noted that the timing and approach for the rally are not only of the mark but has sinister motives of eventually creating an impression of anarchy in the state.

The group said the issues of public safety are hanging in the balance if the purported rally is allowed to take place, adding that available security reports clearly give credence to the apprehension that the political rally has sinister motives.

“We are amused that some politicians are planning an ill-conceived political rally for Friday and its being done without the knowledge of the state’s Chief Security Officer, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is on a national assignment with the President,”

“More worrisome was the complete and deliberate neglect of the party’s state executive led by its chairman, Mr Anslem Ojezua. So, the question begging for answer is who is the Abuja team organizing the rally for?”

