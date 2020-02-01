APC crisis: Gov’t warns against holding rallies

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Government has warned that stiff penalties will be meted on any individual or group that organised unauthorized rallies against the order of security agencies and state government banning such in any part of the state.

A rally is scheduled to hold today at Irrua, Esan Central Local Government by a faction of the APC loyal to the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to receive defectors.

A statement signed by the media aide to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie, said the State Chapter of the party has neither authorized nor organized any rally.

“The plans of the dissident Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) to again disrupt the peace in the state in Edo Central Senatorial District is unauthorized and goes against the directives of the Nigerian Police Force and the state government,” the statement stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said the government was aware of the clandestine plans to hold a rally in Edo Central Senatorial District, warning those orchestrating this crisis to desist forthwith.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App