APC crisis delays constitution of Kwara cabinet

Facts have continued to emerge on why the constitution of Kwara State Executive Council is being delayed, months after Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq was sworn in.

The governor, who was sworn in on May 29, this year, has named Mrs Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu; Arinola Fatimoh Lawal; and Aisha Ahman Pategi, and the 26-year-old Joana Nnazua Kolo as the first set of commissioner nominees.

He also yesterday, sent six names as commissioner-nominees including, Barr. Salman Jawondo, Aliyu Sabi, Dr Rabiu Rasaq, Architect Aliyu Muhammed, Wahab Agbaje and Muritala Olarewaju.

Reports around Ilorin, the state capital, claim the delay was not unconnected with the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The delay in the constitution of the cabinet, our correspondent reports, is negatively affecting governance in the state.

The crisis was further confirmed by a statement issued by a group within the party, Kwara APC Unity Group (KAUG), in which it said it was investigation the lingering crisis rocking the party in the state.

The statement, which was jointly signed by the group’s Chairman, Charles Olufemi Folayan and Secretary Barr. Shehu Bashir, noted that the party can no longer pretend that all was well with it in the state; fold their arms and turn a blind eye to the crisis that is capable of robbing the state of the much anticipated development.

The group posited that “the party’s victory in the 2019 general elections was made possible by the resolve of Kwara people to exit the slavery system of government by the previous administration which made the APC the best choice for the people, a privilege we should not take for granted.”

The state chairman of the party, Bashir O. Bolarinwa, in a statement after the removal of some local government chairmen of the party, wondered why a party which was formed for the liberation of Kwarans is now being deployed by some desperate politicians who are fixated with personal gains as a vehicle of torment for the same Kwarans.

The governor had told Kwarans to expect something concrete on cabinet formation in September, saying the delay had been due to wide consultations with all stakeholders within the ruling party. He dismissed claims of rancour within its ranks.

