APC crisis: Ajimobi confirms appointment as acting chairman, calls for peace

Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (South), Senator Abiola Ajimobi has sued for peace as he assumes position as acting National Chairman of the APC.

Senator Ajimobi took over the leadership of the party in line with Section 14 subsection 3 of the APC constitution that states that, “the Deputy National Chairman shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”.

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday upheld the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party.

However, the deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom has declared himself as the acting National Chairman of the party.

Ajimobi in a statement by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji, said a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC), would be called soon to resolve all contentious issues.

“We should therefore let peace continue to reign until we call the NEC meeting and take a position on the way forward,” he said.

It would be recalled that Senator Ajimobi took over as the Deputy National Chairman in March 2020 when the NWC wrote a letter to the Southwest to nominate a candidate for the vacant position of the Deputy National Chairman (South) following the appointment of Otunba Niyi Adebayo as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Ajimobi’s appointment was further affirmed by a Federal High Court.

Meanwhile, Police have taken over the APC National secretariats in Abuja as staffs and journalists are not allowed to enter the secretariats.

