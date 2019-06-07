APC crisis: 28 state chairmen pass confidence vote on Oshiomhole

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 28 state chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have passed a vote of confidence in the embattled National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The Enugu State party chairman and secretary of Forum of APC State Chairmen, Dr Ben Nwoye, who briefed journalists after a meeting with National Working Committee (NWC) led by Comrade Oshiomhole, dismissed all the allegations levied against the national chairman as untrue.

Dr Nwoye, who was asked about the outcome of the meeting, said, “In attendance were 21 States and seven sent excuses and apologies. We met with National Chairman of our great party in company of members of NWC.

“We talked on relevant issues to the party. We discussed in details on party unity. At the end of the meeting, we were informed fully on party issues and unity of the party. Based on the information we have and the readiness of National Chairman to lead this country to the Next Level, we have all unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the person of the National Chairman and the NWC.

“Any news making around that sometimes somewhere our National Chairman is facing troubled time, we need to bring that to a rest. He is our Chairman. He is a strong leader. He has all it takes to lead this party to the Next Level.”

The APC Deputy National Chairman, Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, who asked Oshiomhole to resign for his lack of leadership capability, was absent at yesterday’s meeting.

