APC confirms Issa-Onilu as national publicity secretary

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu has been confirmed as the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a ratification by the party’s North Central Zonal Executive Committee meeting and Mini Convention held in Abuja, on Friday.

The unanimously approved motion for ratification was moved by the Nasarawa State Party Chairman, Hon. Philip Shekwo and seconded by the Kogi State party Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Bello.

