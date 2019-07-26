  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. APC confirms Issa-Onilu as national publicity secretary
ADVERTISEMENT

APC confirms Issa-Onilu as national publicity secretary

By Saawua Terzungwe Published Date

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu has been confirmed as the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a ratification by the party’s North Central Zonal Executive Committee meeting and Mini Convention held in Abuja, on Friday.

The unanimously approved motion for ratification was moved by the Nasarawa State Party Chairman, Hon. Philip Shekwo and seconded by the Kogi State party Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Bello.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.