APC condemns Kogi post-election violence, killing

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the post-election violence reported in Kogi state which led to the death of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women leader, Salome Abuh and destruction of property.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, condoled with the family of the deceased and others affected by the post-election violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Issa-Onilu, while stating that the Kogi police command said the killing was as a result of a reprisal attack, urged the people to ensure the incident did not escalate.

“We are aware that the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has already directed law enforcement agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

“The APC abhors violence and other criminalities which sadly continue to plague our electioneering process.

“We urge politicians to see election as a democratic contest and not a do or die affair that we pay with our lives. We pray that the culprits are caught and the full weight of the law is brought to bear on them,” he added.

The APC said President Muhammadu Buhari has advised politicians that were not satisfied with the results of the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states to seek redress in court and shun violence, stressing that “We must all heed this call”.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App