APC condemns Kogi post-election violence, killing

The All Progressives Congress yesterday condemned the post-election violence reported in Kogi State which led to the death of a People’s Democratic Party woman leader, Salome Abuh and destruction of property.

APC National Publicity Secretary Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement, condoled with the family of the deceased and others affected by the post-election violence.

Issa-Onilu, while stating that the Kogi police command said the killing was as a result of a reprisal attack, urged the people of the state to ensure the incident did not escalate.

“We are aware that the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has already directed law enforcement agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

“The APC abhors violence and other criminalities which sadly continue to plague our electioneering process. We urge partisans to see election as a democratic contest and not a do or die affair that we pay with our lives. We pray that the culprits are caught and the full weight of the law is brought to bear on them,” he stated.

