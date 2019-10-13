APC condemns attack on Oshiomhole’s residence

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned Saturday evening’s attack on the Benin residence of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, by political thugs.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who said though the APC National Chairman had called for calm after “the apparent attempt on his life”, appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Adamu and other relevant security outfits to investigate the incident and prosecute the sponsors and attackers.

“In Edo state, just as in any other state, everyone must be free to go about their normal and legitimate activities without harassment, intimidation, threat to life and property.

“It is clear that the sponsors of the attack are bent on causing crisis in the state in pursuit of their desperate and unpopular political interests. Human life is greater that anyone’s political ambition,” Issa-Onilu added.

