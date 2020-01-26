  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. APC clinches Reps seat in Ogun
ADVERTISEMENT

APC clinches Reps seat in Ogun

By -  Published Date

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Kolapo Osunsanya, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the election for Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North-East Federal Constituency in Ogun.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Charles Onwuka, of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), announced the results on Saturday at Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode, collation centre of the constituency.

Onwuka said that the APC candidate polled a total vote of 25,959 to defeat his closest rival, Mr Taiwo Shote of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 21911 votes.(NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.