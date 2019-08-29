APC clears Irukera for Kogi governorship primary after protest

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally cleared an aspirant, Babatunde Irukera, to contest the party’s Kogi governorship primaries.

His clearance came few hours after a protest staged by his supporters at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said in a statement yesterday that Irukera ‘successfully’ met the conditions provided by the party’s guidelines for the nomination of candidates within the time granted to clarify his claims.

The APC governorship primary holds today in the Confluence State.

