APC chieftain urges Buhari to bring back Zainab as minister

A chieftain of the APC in Kaduna State, Yusuf Ali (RBG), has lauded the performance of the immediate past Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, and called for her reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ali made the remarks in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja.

He said, “Mrs. Ahmed actually put up a stellar performance as a minister in the past three and half years. At the initial stage, I doubted her loyalty to the APC and even her capacity in governance; but as she placed her hands on the plough after her appointment, she performed exceedingly well in the two offices she held under President Buhari.

“The Economic Recovery and Expansion Plan (EREP) which she worked out along with her colleague at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning is a document that has laid the foundation for a new Nigeria with a special focus on the growth of the economy through its diversification from oil. We have seen remarkable growth in agriculture, manufacturing, construction, telecom, the creative sector, among others, and the effect of this economic growth brought about the huge jobs created, especially in the agriculture sector.”

Ali further said the positive projection on the economy by Nigeria’s development partners and other multilateral institutions had lent credence to the fact that the economic plan was on track.

He said the performance of the former finance minister as the coordinator of the humanitarian activities of the Federal Government, particularly in the North East, brought a lot of accolades to the administration.

