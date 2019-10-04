APC chieftain tackles Obaseki over Edo power project

ADVERTISEMENT

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr John Mayaki, has told Governor Godwin Obaseki to abandon the plan to divest 50% of the state equity stake in Edo Azura power project and invest proceeds in the industrial park project.

Mayaki, who addressed journalists in Abuja, said such plan must be jettisoned since the legislative arm of government that would give approval to such ambition was yet to be properly put in place.

The former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Obaseki said the move would end up being an exercise in futility because of the processes involved in the divestment of state’s equity.

“It should be recalled at this juncture that the administration aims to divest N2.1bn into a $200bn project. By mere proportion, the incoming fund is like a drop of water in an ocean. Where is the money really going and for what purpose?” he asked.

