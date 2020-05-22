APC chieftain hails Buhari over appointment of Ikonne as NALDA boss

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the national caucus of the ruling APC, Chief Sam Nkire, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Prince Paul Ikonne as the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA).

Chief Nkire, who is also the leader of the Abia State APC caucus, thanked the president for rewarding the loyalty and hard work of Prince Ikonne, who he described as “a strong political long-distance runner from Abia State.”

He said President Buhari, by turning attention to NALDA, and with the appointment of Prince Paul Ikonne as its chief executive, had further demonstrated his determination to diversify the Nigerian economy and make it agriculturally based.

Prince Ikonne was a APC gubernatorial aspirant under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011 and former Commissioner for Lands and Works in Abia State.

