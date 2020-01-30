APC chieftain escapes gunmen’s attack in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr Henry Idahagbon, has escaped death as gunmen suspected to be assassins attacked his office.

Idahagbon is a member of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), and a faction of the APC loyal to the the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

It was gathered that gunmen allegedly stormed Idahagbon’s office located at No. 52b Siluko road in Benin, and fired gunshots sporadically into the building housing his office.

It was gathered that the gunmen also attacked a nearby restaurant and destroyed some properties.

Our reporter who visited the place observed that the windows of the office building were riddled with bullets.

Operatives of the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) were also seen at the scene of the attack.

Meanwhile, Idahagbon who confirmed the attack, said he escaped through the exit back door of the building.

“I was in my office, attending to some clients when I heard the echoes of gunshots directed at my office. I immediately ran out. But nobody was injured,” he said.

He said the matter has been reported at the Oba Market police station.

When contacted, the Police spokesman in the state, DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, said he was not aware of the incident.

