APC chairman killed in Katsina

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Batsari Local government of Katsina state, Abdulhamid Sani Ruma was killed in his village on Sunday.

Ruma was said to have travelled to his village, Sabon Garin Dunburawa, to attend to some family matters.

He was shot multiple times while in the village.

Sources say the assailants came from a forest, on a motorcycle and opened fire killing him on the spot.

His corpse, was later brought to the Batsari General hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival by medical personnel.

“The deceased, left for the village this morning around 9am from his house, here in Batsari town. The village is only 4km from here. He was shot alone in the midst of others” a source stated.

The APC Katsina central zone, Vice Chairman, Mamman Yaro Batsari confirmed the incident.

He said the killing of the chairman by unknown persons has thrown the town into confusion.

Batsari explained that “Last year, these bandits killed his brother”.

He added that the deceased being one of the eldest, was called “to help supervise the division of the late brother’s farmlands to his inheritors.”

He said “As they were doing it (division of the property), the assailants came out from the bush and opened fire.”

He added that the bullets hits his head and chest, “As I am talking to you his remains has been returned to his residence for burial”.

The state Police command is yet to make comments on the incident.

