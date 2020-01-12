APC can’t guarantee national stability – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot guarantee national stability.

The party, in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, claimed that the APC had done more harm than good to Nigeria.

The party lamented the spate of killings in the country and flayed the present government for not nipping the situation in the bud.

“Alas, the APC has done our nation a lot of harm. Indeed, there is no way the unity of our nation can be guaranteed under the APC that thrives in witch-hunt, violence and division; and which has not taken any step to demand for the prosecution of perpetrators of the mass killings in Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kano, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, Bauchi, Katsina, Adamawa, Ekiti, Niger, Borno and other parts of our nation.

“If the Buhari Presidency and the APC are indeed committed to the unity of our nation, they should start by retracing their steps by adhering to rules; ending all their exclusionist policies and accord equal commitment and opportunity to all sections of our country as required by the constitution.

“The Buhari Presidency must take steps to put a stop to political witch-hunt, which has become a policy of the APC administration as well as end the reported body language that appears to guarantee protection to marauders and perpetrators of violence.

“Mr. President should also be ready to commence the arrest and prosecution of all those behind the bloodletting that has turned our nation into a large funeral palour under his administration,” the PDP said.

