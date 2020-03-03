APC candidate withdraws from Sokoto Assembly re-run

  1. Home
All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate, Abubakar Bello Umar, has withdrawn from the March 14 re-run election into the Kebbe constituency of Sokoto State House of Assembly.

“Based on consultations with my parents, elders, colleagues, friends and well wishers, I hereby voluntarily withdraw from the race,” he stated.

“In addition, my decision to withdraw is also in a bid to ensure political consensus and overall development of our area.”

He called on all his supporters to vote for Abubakar Adamu Kebbe of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“As you are aware, it has been our tradition that wherever there is a political debacle, we in Kebbe rally round each other by setting aside our differences in the interest of the area.

“The development of our local government area has always been our priority,” he stressed.

It would be recalled that the seat became vacant in December last year following the death of the lawmaker who was representing the area.

