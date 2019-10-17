APC candidate not sellable, can’t govern – Gov Dickson

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State says the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has already won the oncoming governorship election as the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, David Lyon, who can’t govern, is not sellable.

Dickson, who said this on Thursday while fielding questions from the State House Correspondents in Abuja, added that Lyon was imposed by the APC leader.

The governor said he was still leading the reconciliation efforts to pacify the aggrieved members of his party, following the outcome of the primary election.

He said: “In Bayelsa state, PDP is the largest, biggest and the most formidable political platform. When you have such large platform and you have about twenty something people aspiring, you will expect that at the end of the day, when one person inevitably wins, this issue will be there.

“Compared to the other side which didn’t have the luxury of having a credible primary, a candidate was brought out from the pocket of the leader of the party; a candidate that is not sellable; a candidate that we all know can’t govern. So, for us, the election is already won. Won by us and lost on the other side.”

Dickson added: “My call back home to all politicians and parties, to all institutions of government, particularly the INEC and the security agencies is that all hands must literally be on deck.

“We have had very unfortunate instances where in elections, you see unnecessary violence, carnage and brigandage, maiming and displacement of people. In Bayelsa, we have IDPs.”

