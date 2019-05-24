  1. Home
APC appoints Acting National Secretary

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Hon. Victor Giadom as the party’s acting National Secretary, pending when Yobe State nominates a replacement for the former National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, who is the Governor-elect of Yobe State.

A statement signed and issued on Friday by APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said Hon. Giadom was the party’s Deputy National Secretary before the appointment.

The statement seemed to have ended the ambition of those jostling for the position from Borno and Taraba States.

