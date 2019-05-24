APC appoints Acting National Secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Hon. Victor Giadom as the party’s acting National Secretary, pending when Yobe State nominates a replacement for the former National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, who is the Governor-elect of Yobe State.

A statement signed and issued on Friday by APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said Hon. Giadom was the party’s Deputy National Secretary before the appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement seemed to have ended the ambition of those jostling for the position from Borno and Taraba States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App