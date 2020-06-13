APC appeals committee insists on Obaseki disqualification from primaries

ADVERTISEMENT

The Appeal committee inaugurated under the All Progressive Congress has cited discrepancies in credentials as reason for disqualifying Governor Godwin Obaseki from standing for the party primaries slated for June 22.

The elections come ahead of governorship polls in the state later this year.

Chairman of the appeal committee, Abdullahi Fari, told the party’s national working committee that the committee found Obaseki not suitable to contest for the primaries because his credentials carried some discrepancies.

Obaseki did not file any appeal to the committee.

But Chris Ogiemwonyi approached the appeal committee to tender his grievances.

Fari said, “It is inconceivable that the same University will award two certificates with separate dates for one person, and we also find it difficult to vouch for the authenticity of his NYSC certificate, there is no indication as to where he served,” he said.

