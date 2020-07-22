APC appeal panel sits without petition against Akeredolu

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary election appeal panel set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to address petitions and grievances of aspirants who contested the Monday’s primary poll of the party ahead of the October 10, Ondo state governorship election has commenced sitting in Abuja, without any petition.

The appeal panel is to sit from Wednesday to Friday, after which it would submit its report to the APC National Caretaker Committee headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni on Monday.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state who is seeking a second term emerged candidate of the APC after beating 11 other contenders at the party’s primary.

Addressing newsmen at the APC National Secretariat on Wednesday, Chairman of the appeal panel, Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe said the committee was yet to receive any petition against Akeredolu.

“We are here to receive petitions or grievances from any aspirant. We are here to do good and justice to any issue that may arise. We are not biased, we are open to everybody. But we are yet to receive any petition.

“We believe that all went well at the primary. But in line with our party’s constitution and guidelines, appeal committee has to be constituted in case there are grievances,” he said.

