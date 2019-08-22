APC admonishes ministers to consolidate Buhari’s achievements

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC has congratulated the newly inaugurated ministers and asked them to work hard in order to consolidate the achievements recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari during his first term.

In a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC called on the ministers to ensure team work so as to create harmony in governance.

The APC explained that this was the only way to achieve synergy in the policy implementation and overall implementation of the Next Level manifesto for the country.

The statement read in part, “The party notes with utmost satisfaction the painstaking effort the president made in picking the new ministers, their speedy screening and confirmation by the senate, in addition to the rigorous induction of the new appointees towards acquainting them with the onerous task of assisting the president fulfil his promises of repositioning the economy, ensuring security of lives and property and fighting corruption.

“While the APC-led administration has recorded remarkable milestones in these three areas, we align with the position of the president that there is more work to be done.

“There are challenges to build on the foundations that have been laid in the last four years. To state a few, the APC-led government has an urgent task to lift Nigerians out of poverty, secure lives and property, grow our economy, build infrastructure, bring back discipline to our private and public conducts and mobilise Nigerians through personal examples towards evolving a Nigeria we all can be proud of.

“We, therefore, urge the new ministers to justify the confidence reposed in them by the president, and indeed, all Nigerians, by settling down to work quickly, and hit the ground running and consolidate on the progress that has been made in the various sectors.

