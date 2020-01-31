APC accuses Zamfara govt of demolishing party office

ADVERTISEMENT

The headquarters of the All Progressives Congress in Maradun local government of Zamfara State has been demolished allegedly by an agency of the state government, the party chairman in the local government, Alhaji Sa’adu Bawa Gora, told Daily Trust.

The state governor, Bello Mattawale, hails from Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

The party chairman said long before the demolition, there had been speculation that the headquarters building would be brought down because it was marked by the Zamfara State Urban and Regional Planning Board (ZUREPB) as a structure illegally erected.

“The building belonged to an APC stalwart called Alhaji Lawali Izala who was formerly a close ally of Governor Matawalle before he defected to APC and handed over the structure to the party to use as an office.”

“The building had served as office for other parties including the ruling PDP before. But they decided to demolish it now when it has become our office. It was an injustice meted out to us. We did nothing wrong to warrant this treatment in the local government,” he added.

State chairman of the APC Alhaji Lawali M. Liman who described the development as unfortunate, said they would report the matter to their national headquarters and consult their lawyers for the next line of action.

However, chairman of ZUREPB Alhaji Samaila Umaru Sambo dismissed the allegations saying they did not demolish any party office but a structure that was illegally erected.

“For quite a long time, there have been complaints even from the residents that the structure was illegally built and we served them with notice to come to our office to rectify the matter but he did not, so as far as we are concerned the structure is not a party office,” he said.

